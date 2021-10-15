NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday that disruptions continued Friday for some of its 3G services across Japan following a large-scale service outage the previous day.

Voice calls and data communications are being affected, according to the firm.

The nationwide NTT Docomo service disruption occurred Thursday afternoon. The carrier’s 4G and 5G cellular networks were fully restored by 5:05 a.m. Friday.

NTT Docomo has about 15 million 3G subscribers. Handsets belonging to some 4G service subscribers may display a 3G service sign, but users could be able to regain access to the 4G network if they reboot their phones, according to the company.

Heavy data traffic caused by network construction work triggered the extensive disruption at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Services were gradually restarted later in the day, but access has remained difficult due to a surge in traffic.

The said its system responded in an unexpected way during the work. Data that had backed up during the outage overwhelmed the system when the company tried to restore services, it added.

Low-cost carriers using NTT Docomo’s network also suffered problems, such as phones showing they are without service and users not being able to send text messages.

“It is very regrettable that such a large-scale disruption has occurred for mobile phone services, a key infrastructure for people’s lives,” communications minister Yasushi Kaneko told a news conference Friday.

Kaneko said that the communications ministry has instructed NTT Docomo to look into the cause of the problem and submit a report quickly. Based on the report, the ministry will determine whether the disruption amounts to a serious incident under the telecommunications business law, he added.

In January 2019, the communications ministry instructed SoftBank Corp., Japan’s third-largest carrier by user base, to improve its response to a similar issue after faulty software provided by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson caused an outage that affected around 30.6 million subscriber accounts for over 4 hours.