Tokyo reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the figure remaining below 100 for the sixth straight day.
Thursday’s tally is down by 81 from a week earlier, as the nation continues to see declining numbers of new infections even after the government lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of last month.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 77.1, down from 154.3 reported a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 40. Twelve deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
Across Japan on Wednesday, 731 new cases and 33 fatalities were reported. The daily infection tally stood below 1,000 for the seventh straight day.
