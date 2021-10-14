The Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday that it will test the use of COVID-19 vaccine certificates and negative test results at 108 hotels in 36 of the country’s 47 prefectures between Friday and Oct. 31.

The trial is designed to assess the burden on hotels and look at how effective the measure is in preventing COVID-19 infections. The 108 hotels are run by 23 companies.

Those hotels will offer dedicated accommodation packages for customers cooperating in the trial. Some packages come with discounts and souvenirs.

Participants in the trial will show vaccination certificates or negative test results during check-ins. About two weeks after their stay, they will be asked by the hotel about whether they have contracted the coronavirus.

The agency aims to use the results of the test to consider ways to allow people to go on trips safely amid the pandemic.