Several hundred people without face masks caused a disruption at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing of a case brought by plaintiffs opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Court officials scrambled to put in place anti-coronavirus measures after a long line of people formed at the security check point ahead of the hearing, which was due to begin 1:30 p.m.

The plaintiffs in the case are demanding that the government cancel the fast-track approval it gave to COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year. They are also opposed to the government’s plan to introduce so-called vaccine passports, according to their website.

Over 60% of Japan’s population has been fully inoculated since the government approved COVID-19 vaccines, including those developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE.

Japan plans to widely use vaccine passports for commercial purposes as part of efforts to regularize social and economic activities that have long been stagnant due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, Tokyo has seen a sharp fall in COVID-19 cases with the progress of vaccinations since hitting a record 5,773 cases on Aug. 13, days after the closing of the Olympics.

But people are still urged to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.