Tokyo confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, hitting the lowest figure so far this year for the third consecutive day.

Monday’s figure compares with 87 a week before. The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 109.3, down from 196.7 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by five to 62. Six new deaths were reported among infected people.

Across Japan, 553 new infection cases were confirmed on Sunday. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 18 from the previous day to 483, slipping below 500 for the first time since July 26. Among infected people across the country, 10 new deaths were reported.