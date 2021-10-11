The Nobel season came to a close on Monday with the awarding of the prize for economic sciences.

David Card, of the University of California, Berkeley, won half of the award “for his empirical contributions to labour economics.” The other half went jointly to Joshua Angrist, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Guido Imbens, of Stanford University, “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships”

“This year’s Laureates … have provided us with new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments,” the Nobel committee said in a news release. “Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research.”

The economics prize was the only prize not among the original five set out by the will of Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

It was instead created through a donation from the Swedish central bank in 1968, and detractors have thus dubbed it “a false Nobel”.

The prize closes out the 2021 Nobel season, which so far has seen the peace prize awarded to Ressa, who is also a US citizen, and fellow journalist Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The literature prize was won by Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. The medicine prize, which opened the week, went to US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. The chemistry prize went to Germany’s Benjamin List and Scottish-American David MacMillan for their work on catalysts. For the first time, the physics prize went to two climate scientists, Japanese-American scientist Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany, with the second half of the prize going to Giorgio Parisi of Italy.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)