Tokyo and surrounding prefectures were jolted by a strong earthquake on Thursday night, leaving several people injured and bringing the strongest shaking to the capital's central wards since the Great East Japan Earthquake Disaster in 2011.

Following the magnitude 5.9 quake, which occurred at 10:41 p.m., TV footage showed a home on fire, water leaking from manholes, a partially derailed passenger train and darkened railway stations full of stranded passengers.

The magnitude was originally reported as 6.1 and later downgraded by the Meteorological Agency.

A Meteorological Agency map shows the intensity of Thursday’s earthquake in the Kanto area. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

More than 20 commuter lines in the capital and surrounding areas went offline following the quake, but some lines began resuming operations in the early hours of Friday.

The quake logged a strong 5 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture, with the focus in northwestern Chiba Prefecture at a depth of about 80 kilometers, the Meteorological Agency said.

The last time a quake measuring strong 5 or more was registered in Tokyo's 23 wards was on March 11, 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 quake struck northeastern Japan, the agency said.

A burst water pipe in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, following Thursday’s earthquake | KYODO

At least 17 people were injured, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokzu Matsuno said at a briefing early Friday. One person in Tokyo's Koto Ward was seriously hurt, but the degree of the other confirmed injuries was not yet clear, he said.

There were no reported abnormalities at any of the nation's nuclear power facilities, Matsuno said at an earlier briefing.

A Nippori-Toneri Liner train in Tokyo's Adachi Ward partially derailed after making an emergency stop, leaving at least three passengers injured, NHK said. Fire department officials in Chiba Prefecture reported two injuries, including a teenage girl in the city of Tomisato and a woman in her 70s in the city of Mobara, the broadcaster said. One woman in her 50s in Kanagawa Prefecture was injured when she fell and hit her head, according to NHK.

A house fire in Soka, Saitama Prefecture on Friday morning | KYODO

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. said that about 250 households in the capital's Shinjuku Ward had experienced power outages, but service was later restored. Power also came back online at Tokyo's Shinagawa Station after an earlier outage, reports said.

Tokyo officials said there were several reports of areas being without water or facing leaks. TV footage showed water leaking form manholes in at least two Tokyo wards.

A house fire was reported in the city of Soka, Saitama Prefecture, NHK said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government immediately set up a task force to respond to the quake, told reporters late Thursday he had ordered officials to help quake victims and prevent further damage.

At a news conference early Friday, a Meteorological Agency official warned of the risk of aftershocks, possibly as strong as Thursday's quake, for the next week.

Passengers wait at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo after trains were suspended on Thursday. | KYODO

Crowds at Shimbashi Station in Tokyo on Thursday after trains were suspended following a strong earthquake | KYODO

Stranded passengers at Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture on Thursday night | KYODO

