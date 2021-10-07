Tokyo reported 143 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, down by 75 from a week before, the metropolitan government said. The daily tally was the lowest for a Thursday this year.

Nineteen new COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 154.3, down from 257.6 for the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards declined by seven from Wednesday to a total of 70.

The health ministry said Thursday the number of severely ill coronavirus patients nationwide fell by 17 to 595.

Across Japan, 1,126 new positive cases were confirmed Wednesday. New COVID-19 deaths totaled 26.