Major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Thursday that it will start offering cheap smartphone plans with low data volume in cooperation with two low-cost smartphone carriers.

Some of the plans are available for ¥1,000 or less per month.

NTT Docomo currently offers the ahamo low-cost smartphone plan with a 20-gigabyte data package, which costs ¥2,970 a month.

The latest move is aimed at meeting users’ needs for cheaper services with lower data volume.

Other major carriers KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. have already introduced 3GB plans costing less than ¥1,000 per month.

The introduction of new low-cost plans by NTT Docomo is expected to intensify competition for customers among the three major carriers.

NTT Docomo customers will be able to sign contacts for the use of low-cost smartphone plans offered by NTT Communications Corp., a group company of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., and FreeBit Co., at NTT Docomo outlets across Japan. NTT Communications’ services include a 3GB plan costing ¥990 per month.

Customers will be able to get reward points of NTT Docomo by using such low-cost smartphone plans.

The company aims to tie up with additional low-cost smartphone carriers.