The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 149 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 118 from a week before, dropping below 200 for five consecutive days.

There were 10 new deaths among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 165, down from 302.3 for the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government’s standards, rose by three from Tuesday to 77.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of severely ill coronavirus patients nationwide totaled 612, down 43 from the previous day.

Japan reported 982 new infections on Tuesday, with its daily count standing below 1,000 for the third straight day. New fatalities linked to the virus came to 36.