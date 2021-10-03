Fumio Kishida, who is set to be named prime minister Monday, plans to create a new ministerial post for economic security in a veiled counter to alleged technology theft by China, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Kishida, who will launch his Cabinet after being elected prime minister at the start of an extraordinary Diet session Monday, is also considering appointing a prime ministerial adviser on the issue, the sources said Saturday.

It was not immediately known who will take up the post, but the new minister is expected to craft a national strategy designed to block a technology drain from the country.

Kishida plans to offer ministerial posts to education minister Koichi Hagiuda, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, all senior lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in a new Cabinet, according to political sources.

Kishida, who is on course to take the reins of the country after winning the LDP presidential election Wednesday, also plans to retain transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, a lawmaker belonging to Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, the sources said.

Separately, Kishida is considering giving ministerial posts to five LDP lawmakers — Satoshi Ninoyu, Kozaburo Nishime, Shinsuke Suematsu, Yasushi Kaneko and Shigeyuki Goto.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Saturday with Hirokazu Matsuno, a former education minister who Kishida has decided to name his chief Cabinet secretary, and other aides at the LDP headquarters, the new leader said he plans to finalize the Cabinet lineup on Sunday.

He is also set to name Shunichi Suzuki, a former environment minister, as finance minister and retain Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister.

Kishida plans to name Daishiro Yamagiwa, a former deputy trade minister, as either economic and fiscal policy minister or minister of economy, trade and industry, as well.