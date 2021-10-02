About 30 more Afghan evacuees arrived in Japan on Friday after fleeing the Taliban, who regained control of the war-torn country in August, raising the total number of such evacuees to more than 50.

The new arrivals include local workers for the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said. The latest group, who will be quarantining after COVID-19 testing, landed after 16 Afghans arrived in Japan on Thursday and 10 last month.

Japan assisted their passage by issuing visas and arranging air tickets after they fled overland to neighboring countries last month as the security situation deteriorated in Afghanistan.

The group of 16 was made up of three families and a student studying at a Japanese university. The 10 other Afghans arrived on two flights in mid-September, also with Japan’s help.