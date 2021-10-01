The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, down by 35 from a week before and below 300 for the sixth consecutive day.

Fourteen fatalities were reported among infected people in the capital.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 252.6 compared to 469.3 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by seven from the previous day to 93.

The health ministry said Friday the nationwide number of severely ill patients declined by 154 to 778.

Across Japan, the daily number of new infections came to 1,576 and below 2,000 for the fourth day in a row.

No new cases were found in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate and the western prefectures of Tottori and Kagawa.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 42.