Business confidence among major Japanese manufacturers improved for a fifth straight quarter as the economy emerges from the COVID-19 downturn but component shortages weighed, the Bank of Japan said Friday.

The key index measuring confidence among companies such as automobile and electronics makers rose to 18 in September from 14 three months earlier, beating the average market forecast of 13 in a Kyodo News survey.

The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the coronavirus pandemic-battered service sector, slightly increased to 2 from 1.

The tankan index represents the percentage of companies reporting favorable conditions minus the percentage reporting unfavorable ones.

Sentiment among sectors dealing with oil and coal as well as steel improved as they benefited from rising commodity prices.

Manufacturers, especially automakers, have led the economic recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic while nonmanufacturers have lagged due to protracted restrictions implemented to curb COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants, hotel operators and transportation services have borne the brunt, with a state of emergency that was in place until Thursday for Tokyo and other areas limiting people’s activity.

Component shortages caused by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia, a major production hub, and tight supplies of semiconductors have become a major drag on the auto sector in recent months.

Confidence among automakers fell to minus 7, down 10 points from the previous survey.

Major automakers like Toyota Motor Corp. have been curbing output, casting a pall over the outlook as they form the backbone of the world’s third-largest economy.

Fumio Kishida, the newly-elected president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who is set to become the country’s next prime minister, faces the challenge of charting a recovery for the COVID-19-hit economy as the BOJ is expected to maintain its accommodative monetary easing for an extended period.

The latest survey suggests big manufacturers are cautious about the outlook.

Sentiment among manufacturers is expected to worsen to 14 from 18 while that among nonmanufacturers will likely improve, albeit slightly, to 3 from 2.

The BOJ surveyed 9,360 companies, of which 99.3% responded between Aug. 26 and Thursday.