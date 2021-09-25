The Tokyo Metropolitan Government posted 382 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, marking a second straight day of less than 400 cases.

The figure represents a 56% decline from the previous week, with new infections in the capital falling week on week for the 34th straight day.

A total of eight new fatalities were reported among infected people in Tokyo, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, as recognized under the metropolitan government’s standards, fell by eight from Friday to 131.

The seven-day average of new cases through Saturday came to 400.7, compared with 887.0 a week before.

Across Japan, 2,093 cases and 45 fatalities were reported on Friday. The number of severely ill patients fell by 45 to 1,228, according to the health ministry.

