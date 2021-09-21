Tokyo saw a continued fall in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday logging 253, with the government looking to end the current state of emergency as scheduled on Sept. 30.

Tuesday’s figure was 751 lower than the daily tally a week earlier, representing the 30th straight day of week-on-week decline and falling below 300 for the first time since June 21.

The seven-day average of new cases though Tuesday came to 663.9, compared with 1,243.7 a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s standards dropped by 17 from Monday to 152. There were three deaths reported in the capital.

The government plans to hold discussions on lifting the state of emergency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday, adding that the level of strain on the medical system would receive special consideration when deciding whether to lift the emergency.

At a separate news conference the same day, health minister Norihisa Tamura said that strain was easing, noting that the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms and new fatalities were on the decline.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 2,224 new cases, marking a daily nationwide count below 3,000 for the first time in about two months. Twenty-three fatalities were reported across the country.

The number of severely ill patients nationwide fell by 42 from Sunday to 1,454.