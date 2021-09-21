The European Union will ease its import restrictions on some Japanese food products introduced after the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, Japan’s agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

Exporters of bamboo shoots made in Fukushima Prefecture, home to the stricken plant, and cultivated mushrooms will no longer be required to submit certificates of radiation checks, effective from Oct. 10.

The EU disclosed its rule relaxation, the first since November 2019, on Monday, the move being based on data on radioactive substances in the last two years. Iceland, Norway and two other non-EU European countries will also make a similar rule change.

Considering Japan’s export records, the number of radiation check certificates issued to the region and the countries is expected to drop to zero and that of certificates of origin, which show the products are not from restricted areas, by some 70%, according to the ministry.

The easing of the restrictions will “greatly reduce the burden of administrative work and possibly increase exports,” a ministry official said.

However, the EU still has import restrictions on some fishery products from Fukushima and wild mushrooms from some prefectures. Japan will continue negotiations to remove the restrictions.