The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 302 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily figure since June 21.

Children play under a mist machine in Tokyo’s Ginza district as temperatures rose Sunday. | KYODO

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, fell by two to 169, along with four new deaths. The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 771.1, compared to 1,333 a week earlier.

Elsewhere, while Kanagawa Prefecture fell below 300 cases for the first time since July 12, reporting 257 new infections, while Osaka Prefecture reported 268 cases and one death.

Hokkaido reported 50 cases and one death and Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 80 cases, dipping under 100 for the first time since late July. The country’s southernmost prefecture also reported four deaths linked to the virus.

Japan confirmed 3,401 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its first daily tally below 4,000 since July 24.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by 63 from Saturday to 1,496, the first figure below 1,500 since Aug. 12. The country also saw 41 new deaths linked to COVID-19.