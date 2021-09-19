The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 565 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from the 1,067 infections logged a week ago, along with 16 deaths.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 171.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 815.3, compared to 1,384 a week earlier.

In other highly populated prefectures, Osaka reported 467 new cases and three deaths, Chiba saw 213 cases and six deaths, Hyogo logged 188 cases and two deaths, Kanagawa reported 394 cases, Aichi saw 277 new cases and Saitama tallied 224 cases and one death.

Also Sunday, Okinawa Prefecture saw 107 new infections, down from 166 last Sunday, and Hokkaido reported 75 new cases.