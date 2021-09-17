Tokyo – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
Those who said such legislation is necessary accounted for 56.5 % of the survey’s respondents, while 26 % said the opposite.
Meanwhile, the government’s response to the novel coronavirus crisis was rated negatively by 49.5 %, down by 5.7 percentage points from the previous month. Conversely, those rating the response went up by up 5.4 points to reach 31.1 %.
COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the country were viewed as slow by 61.3 % of respondents — far higher than the 27.1 % who said that inoculations are steadily under way.
The interview-based survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across Japan in the four days through Monday. Valid answers were given by 64.2 % of respondents.
