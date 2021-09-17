Tokyo announced 782 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the daily total falling week-on-week for the 26th day in a row.

The figure was down by 460 from a week earlier, but 25 new deaths were also reported among infected people in the capital.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 945.7 compared to 1,651.9 a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of patients in Tokyo that were in a severe condition under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three from Thursday to 179.

Japan’s top COVID-19 adviser Shigeru Omi said Thursday that the peak of the fifth coronavirus wave has largely passed, but warned that a close eye must still be kept on the country’s overburdened medical system.

Across Japan, a total of 5,705 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The number of new deaths linked to the virus totaled 63, including 24 in Tokyo and 12 in Osaka.

According to Japan’s health ministry, the number of patients with serious symptoms across the country fell by 91 from Wednesday to 1,743, slipping below 1,800 for the first time since Aug. 18.