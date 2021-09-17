Japanese airline Star Flyer has said it will study a new service allowing pet dogs and cats to accompany their owners in the passenger cabin on domestic flights.

Star Flyer aims to launch the service next year, hoping to meet potential demand in a tough business environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company plans to test the new service on flights between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Kitakyushu in southwestern Japan for three days from Oct. 1.

The service will be available only for small dogs and cats. During the flights, they will be required to be kept in cages placed on seats at the end of the row, with their owners seated next to them. Fees for the service are yet to be decided.

On domestic flights, pet animals are usually kept in the cargo hold.