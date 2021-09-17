The operator of Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture on Thursday began offering sanitary pads for free in women’s bathrooms.

Women can get the pads by placing a smartphone app over a device installed in each of the 15 stalls in two bathrooms in the departure area for domestic passengers at the airport’s Terminal 1 buildings.

The airport became the first in Japan to introduce the free distribution of sanitary pads, according to Central Japan International Airport Co.

The distribution service and related device are provided by OiTr Inc., a Tokyo-based startup. It uses revenues from displaying advertisements on the distribution device to run the service.

The airport operator will consider whether to introduce the service at more bathrooms, after checking users’ response.

Stores at the departure area for domestic passengers are closed during the hours when early morning and late night flights leave the airport.

“We want to help ease travelers’ anxiety if their period starts suddenly so they can enjoy their trip,” an official of the airport said.