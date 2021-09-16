Tokyo confirmed 831 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the daily total falling week-on-week for the 25th day in a row.

Thursday’s figure was down by 844 from a week before, but 24 new deaths were also reported among infected people in the capital.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 1,011.4 compared to 1,837.1 a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of patients in Tokyo that were in a severe condition under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by 16 from Wednesday to 182.

The government is working to revamp the medical system, which is still under heavy strain despite the declining numbers of new patients.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited a so-called oxygen station installed at the former site of Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, which provides oxygen and an antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 patients recuperating at home on a temporary basis.

It is the second of its kind, the first having been established in the capital’s Shibuya district.

“A place like this has a big role to play as a model facility,” Suga said after visiting the facility with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike. “The government will provide support to increase (the numbers of) these kinds of facilities and introduce them across the nation,” the prime minister added.

On Wednesday, 6,806 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by 71 from Tuesday to 1,834, slipping below 1,900 for the first time since Aug. 22.