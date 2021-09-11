Nearly half of recovered COVID-19 patients have lingering symptoms, according to the preliminary results of a recent survey in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

The survey received responses from 3,710 of about 9,000 people who had been infected with the coronavirus in April. It is one of the few such surveys in Japan to cover a large number of patients, and it included patients with varying degrees of symptoms.

Of the respondents, 1,786, or 48.1%, said they were suffering lingering symptoms, with the proportion topping 50% among those in their 30s to 50s but standing at 14.3% among those under 10, the lowest level by age group.

By symptom type, problems smelling was reported by 971 respondents, the most frequent answer, followed by 893 reports of general malaise, 801 reports of problems with tasting, 433 reports of decreased concentration and 315 reports of hair loss.

The survey suggested that people in their 10s to 30s are more likely to suffer taste disorder while those in their 40s or older have a tendency to feel general malaise.

While sick with COVID-19, 1,270 respondents reported feeling anxious over their health while, concern about coronavirus transmission to family members was cited by 1,169. A total of 1,033 reported feeling generally stressed while 589 worried about rumors spreading among people they knew.

The Setagaya government plans to release the final results of the survey in late October.

“As the preliminary results do not show how long symptoms could linger, we’ll conduct analysis promptly,” Mayor Nobuto Hosaka said.