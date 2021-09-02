The Defense Ministry said Thursday it will extend by around two months through late November the operations of state-run mass coronavirus vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka as Japan has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The ministry also said it will give priority to those age 18 to 39 to reserve their shots in September at the sites, responding to an increasing number of infections among younger people. The priority slots will be set for a total of about 30,000 people.

The vaccination sites, run by the Self-Defense Forces, had been scheduled to close around Sept. 25. They administer the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc.

Residents from all over Japan can receive shots at the sites if they have vaccine vouchers issued by municipalities. The ministry accepts reservations on its website and through the Line messaging app.

The centers are currently able to inoculate 10,000 people per day in Tokyo and 5,000 in Osaka.