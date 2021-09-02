Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) said Thursday that a glitch had occurred in its cloud service in Japan, disrupting the operations of a wide range of firms from online brokers to airlines.

A networking problem was found at 7:30 a.m. after a device used for network connectivity broke down, according to the company. It said the service was restored in the afternoon.

Among online brokerages, Matsui Securities Co. suffered a delay in distributing stock quotations, while its users struggled to log in to the broker’s website. The securities firm said it first learned of the disruption at around 9 a.m. after an inquiry from a customer.

SBI Securities Co. and Rakuten Securities Inc. were also hit by the outage as they receive stock quotes from a company using AWS.

Japan Airlines Co. said it had trouble with a system that manages the weight of air cargo, but that passenger flight schedules were not impacted. An official at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport said a ticket issuing system operated by All Nippon Airways Co. at Terminal 2 was affected, but that services were on their way to being resumed.

The Meteorological Agency saw a delay in updates to data on its website, while Mizuho Bank said its smartphone apps briefly had problems connecting.

Major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said some of its services were disrupted but that no problems were found in relation to phone calls or data communications.

AWS caused a major system failure in August 2019, temporarily forcing online games and smartphone payment apps using the cloud service to halt their operations.