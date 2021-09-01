The government is planning to extend the operation period for its mass COVID-19 vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka by about two months until late November, sources said Wednesday.

The venues, run by the Self-Defense Forces, started operations on May 24, initially for a three-month run. The period was already extended by a month until around Sept. 25.

The second extension is being discussed to vaccinate more people in younger generations, who are lagging behind other age groups, according to the sources.

The daily number of vaccinations will be maintained at 10,000 shots in Tokyo and 5,000 in Osaka. Both sites are using Moderna Inc.’s vaccine.

The venues will continue to inoculate residents age 18 or older for the time being, but younger people might be covered as well in the future as Japan has lowered the minimum age for the vaccine to 12.

The U.S. company’s vaccine requires an interval of four weeks between the necessary two shots. The operation period for the centers will be extended for about two months so that people can get their second shot at the same venue.

Officials believe it necessary to extend the period after seeing many people flock to a new walk-in vaccination center for young people that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government recently opened.