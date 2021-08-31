Japan is considering withdrawing its Self-Defense Forces from their mission to evacuate people including its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan on Wednesday at the earliest, citing security reasons, amid heightened tensions following the recent seizure of power by the Taliban, government sources said Monday.

Japan has assessed it is difficult to ensure operations at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul would be safe after the U.S. troops completed the pullout from Afghanistan on Monday, the sources said. Such a move would come after Japan had evacuated one national and transported 14 Afghans out of the country.

Security in Kabul remains volatile following last week’s deadly explosions near the airport that killed more than 100 people. Media have reported that a U.S. anti-missile defense system intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at the airport early Monday.

SDF aircraft — a C-2 transporter and two C-130 planes — have remained on standby in Islamabad in neighboring Pakistan to discern developments in Kabul, where foreign governments have been rushing to evacuate their citizens. The area of SDF operations, coordinated with the U.S. military, is limited to Afghanistan’s main airport in Kabul.

The sources said up to about 500 people including local staff of the Japanese Embassy and Japan International Cooperation Agency as well as their families remain in the country.

While assessing security on the ground, the government has been looking into possible alternative methods to evacuate them such as by using commercial airlines, according to the sources.

A CH-47 Chinook is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. The Chinook is one of the pieces of equipment returning to the U.S. as the military mission in Afghanistan comes to an end. | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND / VIA REUTERS

Hiromi Yasui, a Kyodo News staff member who lives in Kabul and also runs a business there, was evacuated aboard an SDF aircraft on Friday.

Prior to that, there had been attempts to evacuate but they failed to bring out any evacuee as people were reportedly unable to reach the airport on their own due to strict Taliban checkpoints.

Government officials have said a very few number of Japanese remain in Afghanistan as they did not wish to leave.

The government will consider an evacuation mission using civilian aircraft. But much will depend on moves by the Taliban, which have taken control of the Afghan capital.

“We’ll consider our response while assessing the local situation and coordinating with the United States and other nations,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference Monday regarding whether to continue the SDF’s mission in or after September.

But a senior Foreign Ministry official said that it is “impossible” to continue the SDF’s operations as “it cannot be said that the safety is secured.”

The evacuation of 14 Afghans was the first SDF airlift of foreign nationals to another country as part of a mission to evacuate Japanese citizens. In addition, SDF and ministry personnel who were on duty in Kabul have already left Afghanistan.