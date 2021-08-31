The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has said 2,909 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday, down 31% from a week earlier.

The deaths of 15 people with the disease were reported in the capital on the day, ranging in age from patients in their 40s to those in their 90s.

Tokyo’s daily infection total fell by 1,311 compared with a week earlier, down for the ninth consecutive day.

The seven-day average of daily infections stood at 3,520.7, down 24.1% from the previous week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood unchanged from the previous day, at 287.

Of the people found to have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo on Tuesday, 791 were in their 20s, 588 in their 30s and 497 in their 40s. Those age 65 or over accounted for 142.

Across Japan on Monday, a total of 13,638 people were newly confirmed to have been infected with the virus. The nationwide figure stood below 15,000 for the first time in two weeks.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 46.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide rose by five to 2,075, rewriting its record high for the 18th straight day.

Saitama Prefecture followed Tokyo, Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures in seeing its cumulative number of coronavirus cases surpass 100,000.