The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, rose 153,953 from a week before to stand at 1,460,046 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The rise was slightly smaller than the preceding week’s 157,498, with the pace of increase falling for the first time in 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, the health ministry reported Monday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by five to 2,075, hitting a record high for the 18th consecutive day.

Tokyo confirmed 1,915 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by 532 from a week before, posting a week-on-week fall for the eighth straight day, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by nine from the previous day to 287. The capital also saw 12 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new cases through Monday came to 3,708, down from 4,659.3 a week earlier.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported 1,509 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture marked 433 cases.

Japan confirmed 19,314 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, falling below 20,000 for the first time in six days.

On Sunday, 50 fatal cases were reported across the country.