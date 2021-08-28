Tokyo reported 3,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a nearly 30% drop from the week before, but the number of serious cases continued to rise.

Saturday’s figure was down significantly from the 5,074 cases reported a week ago. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Tokyo came to 3,971.3, compared to 4,719.0 a week ago. The capital reported 19 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms based on the metropolitan government’s standards rose by three to 297.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan rose by 60 from the previous day to 2,060, hitting a record high for the 16th straight day, the health ministry said Saturday.

The total has far exceeded the 1,413 reported at the peak of the fourth wave in spring this year.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 24,200 new cases and 57 deaths.

New cases in Aichi Prefecture on Friday totaled a record 2,347, exceeding 2,000 for the second consecutive day.