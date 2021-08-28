A man who was placed on a nationwide wanted list following an acid attack earlier in the week at a Tokyo subway station was arrested Saturday in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, investigative sources said.

Hirotaka Hanamori, 25, is suspected of throwing sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Tokyo Metro Co.’s Shirokane Takanawa Station in the capital’s Minato Ward on Tuesday night.

Hirotaka Hanamori, 25, who is suspected of throwing sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at a Tokyo Metro station, is seen in surveillance footage at Shizuoka Station on Wednesday. | METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT / VIA KYODO

The man sustained serious injuries to his face and eyes, which will require roughly six months to heal, while a woman suffered burns on her legs, according to the police.

Hanamori, who is from the city of Shizuoka, allegedly threw the acid at the man as he overtook him at an elevator shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The woman received burns after slipping on the liquid on the floor and falling into it, police have said.

Hanamori fled the station after the attack.

Security camera footage showed that a man resembling Hanamori came to Tokyo from Shizuoka on Tuesday and was found in the vicinity of the male victim’s workplace. After the incident, the suspect took a shinkansen bullet train from Shinagawa Station to return home the same day.

The police had been tracking the whereabouts of Hanamori as he was spotted on a security camera at Shizuoka Station on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a high-end residential area amid tightened security as the Tokyo Paralympics opened the same day, prompting police to seal off the station entrance with officers on alert.