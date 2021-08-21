Mazda Motor Corp. is suspending vehicle production at its two overseas plants while Daihatsu Motor Co. will do so at four domestic footholds, due to shortages of chips and other parts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The semiconductor shortage is forcing Mazda to halt output for a total of 10 days at a plant in Thailand and nine days at a Mexican plant this month and is expected to adversary affect output in September as well, company officials said Friday.

Its production in China was suspended for five days in the first half of August, they also said while refraining from disclosing the impact of the overseas output suspension on the overall production number.

The effects have already been factored in the company’s production plans for fiscal 2021 through next March, they noted.

Meanwhile, Daihatsu announced that it will suspend operations at the four factories, including one in Ryuo, Shiga Prefecture, for up to 17 days late this month, blaming surging coronavirus cases in Malaysia and Vietnam for creating a serious parts crunch.

The halt in production is expected to cut Daihatsu’s vehicle output by 30,000 to 40,000 units, or about 25% of usual volume during the period.

“With no end to the parts supply shortage in sight, it may be difficult for the automaker to make up for the output decline by the end of the current fiscal year,” an observer said.

The previous day, Toyota Motor Corp., Daihatsu’s parent, announced a substantial production curb for similar reasons.