Heavy rain continued to pound western Japan on Thursday, with the weather agency issuing mudslide warnings and forecasts of lightning along with torrential rain for wide areas including eastern Japan through Friday.

The Meteorological Agency has asked people to remain vigilant against floods, overflowing rivers and mudslides as the ground in many areas has become saturated due to continued rain across wide parts of the country since last week.

At one point, the agency issued mudslide warnings in parts of Hyogo and Tokushima Prefectures. Oita Prefecture also saw heavy downpours.

While shinkansen bullet train services have resumed completely in the Kyushu region, the operation of normal trains remained partially disrupted in the area on Thursday, operator Kyushu Railway Co. said.

While the weather front stationed near western Japan is expected to weaken gradually, atmospheric conditions remain unstable due to the warm and humid air flowing toward the region and chills in the upper sky, according to the weather agency.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday, up to 150 millimeters of rain is projected for the Shikoku region, up to 120 mm in the Tokai region, and up to 100 mm across the Kinki and Chugoku areas.

