A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Port-Olry, Vanuatu, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby areas, authorities said.
The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km and was about 19 km northwest of Port-Olry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS had initially put the magnitude at 7.1.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous waves were possible for coasts located within 300 km of the epicenter.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that while the quake had the potential to cause a destructive local tsunami, there was no threat to Japan.
