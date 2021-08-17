Amid the deteriorating security after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Japan has evacuated all personnel from its embassy in Kabul and set up a temporary office in Istanbul to resume embassy operations, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Twelve Japanese embassy staff members arrived in Dubai on Tuesday “aboard a military airplane of a friendly nation” after the embassy in Kabul was shut Sunday, according to the ministry.

That same day, the Islamic militant group regained control of the country 20 years after it was ousted from power by U.S.-led forces, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban’s seizure of the capital.

Japan has been actively involved in Afghanistan’s reconstruction from a U.S.-led war against al-Qaida, hosting meetings in 2002 and 2012 that gathered donor countries and international organizations together to discuss the development of the conflict-ravaged nation.

Between 2001 and November 2020, Japan has provided Afghanistan with around $6.8 billion in reconstruction assistance. The Japanese government has also pledged additional support amounting to approximately $720 million for the period between 2021 and 2024.

The United States launched the war against Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks orchestrated by al-Qaida, which was under the protection of the Taliban.

Following the removal of the Taliban, the international community worked to rebuild Afghanistan under a democratically elected government.

“Our 20 years of efforts since the terrorist attacks in September 2001 could go down the drain,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said, expressing concern over Afghanistan possibly becoming a base for terrorists again, and the negative economic impact that would have on neighboring countries.

The official added that how the Taliban will rule Afghanistan and whether the country will return to how it was before the 2001 terror attacks “must be closely watched.”