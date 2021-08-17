Japan and Egypt agreed on Monday to cooperate in ensuring stability in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul and other major cities in the country.

Speaking after separate talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on “all parties concerned” in Afghanistan to restore peace and order in the country, urging them to protect lives and property.

“We shared concerns about the current situation in Afghanistan and agreed to cooperate so that it will not become a further destabilizing factor,” Motegi told reporters.

Egypt possesses influence in the Islamic world, he said.

Japan has been actively involved in Afghanistan’s reconstruction process from the U.S.-led military campaign that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Tokyo hosted meetings in 2002 and 2012 that brought donor countries and international organizations together to spur development of Afghanistan.

Since 2001, Japan has provided some $6.8 billion in reconstruction assistance to Afghanistan. Japan has also announced $720 million in additional aid for a period between 2021 and 2024.

In addition to Afghanistan, Motegi and the Egyptian leaders discussed ways to promote peace between Israel and Palestine, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The Japanese minister said he and the Egyptian leaders also affirmed closer coordination in fighting the novel coronavirus and advancing the international order based on the rule of law.

Motegi is on the first leg of his 10-day Middle East tour that will also take him to Israel and Palestine, where he is expected to urge both sides to maintain a ceasefire and resume peace talks.

He is likely to show Japan’s commitment toward the reconstruction of Gaza as well.