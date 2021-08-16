The approval rating for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet fell 4.1 points from a month ago to a record-low 31.8%, while 65.1% of people said they don’t want Suga to remain in his post, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday.

The disapproval rating rose 0.8 point to 50.6%, the highest level since the Suga Cabinet was launched last September, a sign of public discontent with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suga’s sagging ratings have thrown into question his leadership skills, with a Liberal Democratic Party leadership election looming and a general election due by this fall as he seeks a second term as prime minister.

With the Tokyo Paralympics opening next Tuesday, 64.7% of respondents want the event to be held without spectators, according to the nationwide telephone survey conducted from Friday to Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics, which ended Aug. 8, were held mostly behind closed doors due to the pandemic, while 19% still believe that the Paralympics should be canceled, the survey said.

Regarding the decision of the government and organizers to hold Olympic events amid the pandemic, 62.9% of the respondents expressed some degree of satisfaction about the Games, while 30.8% were dissatisfied.

As the Japanese capital and other areas of Japan have seen record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in recent days, 59.8% of respondents cited the Olympics as one of the factors contributing to the rapid surge of infections nationwide.

With hospitals under strain due to a rising number of people in need of medical attention, 79.9% said they worry about the government’s policy for treating COVID-19 patients.

Suga decided earlier this month that only patients with severe COVID-19 cases, or at risk of developing severe symptoms, can be admitted to hospitals in areas facing a virus resurgence, drawing criticism from the public and both ruling and opposition lawmakers.

The prime minister later clarified that patients with moderate symptoms who are at risk of developing severe symptoms will be admitted to hospitals.