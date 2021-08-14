The Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for heavy rain for parts of Saga, Nagasaki and Fukuoka prefectures in the early hours of Saturday as downpours hit the northern part of the Kyushu region.

A linear precipitation zone, a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes very heavy rain, has formed in the region, the agency said.

The agency warned of potential danger and severe consequences.

“Residents must secure their safety immediately,” Yushi Adachi, head of the agency’s Weather Monitoring and Warning Center, said at a news conference.

The Rokkaku River overflowed in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, according to officials. Saga prefectural officials warned that the downtown area in the city of Tosu could flood due to the failure of the drainage system.

The rain front, spanning from northern Kyushu to the Kanto region, is expected to remain over Honshu for the next week.

Ureshino, also in Saga, received 80.5 millimeters of rainfall in the hour through 1:50 a.m. and 918.5 millimeters in the 72 hours through 11 a.m., a record for the city.

For Ureshino and other municipalities, the maximum Level 5 warning, which urges residents to take action immediately to ensure their safety, was issued.

A special heavy rain warning was issued for the city of Hiroshima on Friday.

On Friday, a woman was confirmed dead and two others went missing after a mudslide damaged two homes in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, according to local authorities.

