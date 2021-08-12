Tokyo reported 4,989 COVID-19 infections on Thursday while the number of severely ill patients hit a record high for the capital.

Among the new cases in Tokyo, people in their 20s accounted for the largest group at 1,490, followed by 1,031 in their 30s and 865 in their 40s. The figure for those age 65 or older was 161, considerably lower compared to younger generations due to a higher rate of vaccination.

Still, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards rose to another record high of 218, up from 197 on Wednesday. Tokyo has secured 392 beds for seriously ill patients.

On Wednesday, Japan newly confirmed 15,812 coronavirus infection cases, marking another single-day record.

Infections are increasing not only in the Tokyo metropolitan area but also in other areas. The prefectures of Osaka, Shizuoka, Mie, Shiga, Kyoto, Nara, Ehime, Kumamoto and Kagoshima reported record numbers.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan rose by 102 from Tuesday to 1,332.

Across the country, 20 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, an infected man in his 30s was found dead after isolating at home as instructed by a local public health center, which judged he had only mild symptoms. He had no underlying conditions.