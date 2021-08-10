Tokyo reported 2,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of patients in severe condition hitting a record high as a surge in new infections shows no sign of slowing.

The capital's tally comes after 12,073 new cases were reported across the nation on Monday, exceeding 10,000 for the seventh straight day.

On Tuesday, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria jumped by 19 to hit a record 176, surpassing the previous record of 160 reported on Jan. 20.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 3,978.7, up from 3,337.4 a week before, according to the metropolitan government. The metropolitan government also reported three deaths linked to the virus.

Elsewhere, Kanagawa Prefecture confirmed 1,572 new cases Tuesday, after reporting a record 2,166 cases the previous day. Chiba Prefecture reported 860 cases, Hokkaido confirmed 347 cases and Okinawa Prefecture reported 332 cases.

Separate data by the central government showed a total of 84 coronavirus patients recuperating at home died in the first six months of the year.

The capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but recent numbers in Tokyo suggests that the measure has been ineffective at preventing the spread of the more virulent delta variant.