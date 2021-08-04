Tokyo confirmed single-day record 4,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as infections continued to rise nationwide.

The total was more than the 3,709 posted the previous day in Tokyo. It was also up nearly 1,000 from the 3,177 cases reported a week before, and came as the delta variant of the virus continues to wreak havoc across the country.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 3,478.7 cases, compared with 1,954.7 a week earlier, while the number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by three from the previous day to 115. The capital also reported one death linked to the virus.

The soaring cases in Tokyo come after the state of emergency in the capital and Okinawa Prefecture was extended and three prefectures neighboring the capital and Osaka Prefecture were added Monday. That emergency declaration is scheduled to run through the end of the month.

But the effectiveness of the emergency has been called into question by some, and Shigeru Omi, Japan’s top medical adviser, said that Tokyo is likely to see 6,000 to 8,000 cases per day next week, while a worst-case scenario could see “a possibility of 10,000 people a day,” local media reported.

“(The daily cases) won’t suddenly drop now,” Omi was quoted as saying.

Omi also told a parliamentary committee that expanding the emergency nationwide should be subject to discussion, while stressing the need for stronger steps to contain a surge in infections.

Elsewhere, hard-hit Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 602 cases — refreshing its single-day record for the second day in a row — while Hokkaido reported 366 infections, its most since May 29.

Other prefectures posting single-day records on Wednesday included:

Gunma Prefecture, with 204 cases

Niigata Prefecture, with 78 infections

Mie Prefecture, with 74 cases

On Tuesday, the daily number of new cases nationwide came to 12,017, the second-highest level after Saturday’s 12,340. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 50 from the previous day to 754, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, 10 new deaths liked to the virus were reported nationwide.