Tokyo confirmed 2,195 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as three surrounding prefectures and Osaka joined the capital and Okinawa Prefecture under a coronavirus state of emergency prompted by a nationwide surge in infections.

Monday’s figure in Tokyo, up from the 1,429 cases reported a week before, came as the delta variant of the virus continues to wreak havoc across the country.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 3,214.4 cases, compared with 1,553.9 a week earlier, while the number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by 13 from the previous day to 114.

Elsewhere, hard-hit Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 209 cases, the most-ever for a Monday, while Hokkaido reported 217 infections.

The country’s fourth state of emergency will run through Aug. 31, while quasi-emergency measures took effect Monday in Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures, lasting until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed nationwide more than doubled to 65,850 over the past week from 29,237 in the prior week, suggesting a pickup in the pace of infections.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 deaths over the past week stood at 70, down from 78 in the prior week and 93 the week before that. The decline reflects progress in vaccinations among older people.

The country had reported 937,307 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 221,026, an increase of 21,735 from a week earlier. Osaka came second, at 115,025, up by 5,657, followed by Kanagawa Prefecture at 84,607, up by 7,768, and Saitama Prefecture at 57,842, up by 5,563.

On Sunday, new cases nationwide hit 10,177, topping the 10,000 threshold for the fourth straight day. New COVID-19 deaths totaled five while the number of severely ill patients increased by 24 to 691 across the country.