A startup in Hokkaido successfully launched a small rocket Saturday.

The Momo6 rocket lifted off from a launch site in the Hokkaido town of Taiki at 5 p.m., Interstellar Technologies Inc. said.

The rocket reached an altitude of some 92 kilometers before falling into the Pacific Ocean, at a point about 29 kilometers southeast of the launch site, at 5:10 p.m., according to the firm. The rocket also successfully carried out a mission to release a sponsor company’s mascot.

This is the third time that Interstellar Technologies has successfully launched a rocket. In the previous two cases, the Momo3 and Momo7 rockets, launched in May 2019 and on July 3 this year, respectively, reached 100 kilometers above Earth.