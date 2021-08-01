Tokyo confirmed 3,058 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a day after topping the 4,000 threshold for the first time amid a nationwide surge in infections and as the Olympics entered their second week in the capital.

Sunday’s figure, up from the 1,763 cases reported a week before, also comes a day after the nation’s daily tally topped 12,000 cases for the first time as the delta variant of the virus continues to wreak havoc across the country.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 3,105 cases, compared with 1,453.6 a week earlier, while the number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by six from the previous day to 101.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 367 cases, the most ever for a Sunday, while Hokkaido reported 267 infections.

The country’s fourth state of emergency — which is currently active in Tokyo and Okinawa prefectures until Aug. 22 — will on Monday be extended to Aug. 31. Osaka Prefecture, as well as Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, which neighbor Tokyo, will also be added to the fresh emergency declaration through the end of the month.

Quasi-emergency measures will take effect Monday in Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures and also last until the end of August.

On Saturday, Japan’s daily total of COVID-19 cases hit 12,341, a record figure for the fourth straight day and more than 10,000 for the third day in a row. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled nine, while the number of severely ill patients rose by 41 from Friday to 667.