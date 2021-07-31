Tokyo confirmed 4,058 new coronavirus cases Saturday, topping the 4,000 threshold for the first time a day after the government announced it would extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture and add four more prefectures.

The caseload came a day after the capital saw 3,300 new infections and surpassed the record of 3,865 cases set just two days ago. Saturday’s figure, up from the 1,128 cases reported a week before, also comes after the nation’s daily tally topped 10,000 for the second day in a row on Friday as the delta variant of the virus continues to wreak havoc across the country.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 2,920.0 cases, compared with 1,345.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by seven from the previous day to 95. The capital also reported three coronavirus-linked deaths.

The country’s fourth state of emergency — which is currently active in Tokyo and Okinawa prefectures until Aug. 22 — will be extended to Aug. 31. Quasi-emergency measures will take effect Monday in Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures and also last until the end of August.