The National Personnel Authority is discussing plans to set up a system to allow central government personnel to take leave of up to 10 days to receive fertility treatment, according to informed sources.

The NPA hopes to announce the new leave system, separate from annual and sick leave, along with its recommendation on government workers’ salaries, to be made as early as August, the sources said Wednesday.

The envisaged system will offer five-day leave for fertility treatment and another five days off for in vitro fertilization and other treatment requiring patients to see a doctor frequently.

The agency plans to give the new leave on an hourly basis, while considering covering part-time workers under the new system, the sources said.

According to the NPA, national public servants currently have to use annual leave when they take days off for fertility treatment. They are allowed to use sick leave only when they receive treatment for the seminal duct or the oviduct.

The government plans to strengthen its support for those on fertility treatment, aiming to start public insurance coverage for such therapy from fiscal 2022.

Currently, fertility treatment leave is available only at a limited number of private companies and municipalities.

Earlier this year, the NPA conducted a questionnaire survey on central government personnel about the balance between fertility treatment and work. Some respondents voiced hope to receive such therapy at hospitals during work hours when needed.