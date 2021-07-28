The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo has exceeded 3,000 for the first time in a single day, a government source said Wednesday.

The all-time high comes just a day after the capital, hosting the Olympics since last week, logged 2,848 daily infections, exceeding the previous record of 2,520 cases recorded on Jan. 7.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government was due to announce the exact figure later in the day.

Japan has avoided the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States, but a fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the delta variant is piling pressure on hospitals in the Olympic host city.

Tokyo reported 1,832 a week ago.

Tokyo’s neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, which are currently under looser quasi-emergency restrictions, are also seeing infections spike. Many of their residents travel to the capital.

Governors of three prefectures are likely to ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, media reported Wednesday, amid a surge in infections driven by the delta variant.

Health experts warned last week of a possible “critical” coronavirus situation in Tokyo, as they estimated infections could surge even further in early August during the Olympics.

The experts advising the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said the seven-day moving average of new infections in the capital could reach 2,600 per day as of Aug. 3 if the virus continues to spread at the current pace, a worse scenario than in the third wave that swept across Tokyo in the winter.