Tokyo is likely to confirm over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the highest daily tally yet, according to government sources.
The new figure, to be confirmed later in the day, comes after the capital reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — nearly double last week’s figure and the most ever for a Monday as the nation struggles to contain a new wave of infections amid the Olympic Games.
Tuesday’s figure would mark the eighth straight day with over 1,000 cases reported.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.