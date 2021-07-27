Tokyo is likely to confirm over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the highest daily tally yet, according to government sources.

The new figure, to be confirmed later in the day, comes after the capital reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — nearly double last week’s figure and the most ever for a Monday as the nation struggles to contain a new wave of infections amid the Olympic Games.

Tuesday’s figure would mark the eighth straight day with over 1,000 cases reported.